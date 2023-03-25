Pilibhit (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday said he entered politics to become the "voice of people", especially those who could not raise their voice.

The Pilibhit MP, who was here on a day-long visit, addressed a programme at Puranpur block and asserted that "honesty" and "cleanliness" are very much needed in politics.

Also Read | Railways Land-For-Jobs ‘Scam’ Case: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Questioned by CBI for 8 Hours, ED Quizzes Sister Misa Bharti.

He also said that politics should be centred around a point that "one should raise the voice of those people who are not able to raise their voice".

Also Read | Security Breach at PM Narendra Modi's Roadshow in Karnataka as Man Tries To Run Towards Convoy, Detained (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)