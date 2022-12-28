Palghar, Dec 28 (PTI) The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police in Maharashtra have arrested four people for allegedly stealing from a home after entering the premises posing as movers and packers.

The complainant was searching for an agency to shift his household items when a person contacted him offering to do the job at a cheaper rate, said the MBVV police in a release on Wednesday.

Four people came to his place on December 19 under the pretext of packing his material but escaped with two laptops and chequebooks, prompting the victim to approach Vasai police.

A team of policemen worked on intelligence inputs and scanned through CCTV footage to track down the accused, who have been identified as Bhandup residents Roshan, alias Ashwani Pandey (20), Vipul Mishra (20), Saurabh Yadav (20) and Santosh Mishra.

Apart from recovering the stolen laptops and chequebooks, the police also seized an Activa scooter and two LED TVs collectively valued at Rs 1,20,000 from the accused.

With this, the MBVV police said, they have solved two more similar crimes registered at JJ Marg police station in Mumbai and Manpada police station in Thane.

