Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) A day after receiving a communique from West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose stating that Buddhadeb Sau is no longer the officiating vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University, the institute on Friday said it was going through the contents of the letters and would take appropriate action at the appropriate time.

"The authorisation granted to Prof Buddhadeb Sau (on August 17) to discharge the duties of officiating vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University has been withdrawn," the communique from Bose to JU registrar Snehamanju Basu and pro-VC Amitava Datta said.

Basu told PTI that the university is currently holding consultations and will make the "right decision" within the parameters of the law and university statute at the right time.

A university official said they received the letter from Raj Bhavan on January 4. The governor is the ex-officio chancellor of all state universities, 31 of which have been without a head for almost a year.

The letter claimed that only the chancellor has the power to "appoint, reappoint, temporarily appoint or remove the VC" and asked the pro-VC and registrar to ensure that Sau does not exercise any unauthorised authority in the administration of the university.

The communique also stated, "Sau cannot assume the position and enjoy benefits of authority attached to it" and labeled his earlier actions after being removed from the post on December 23 as "illegitimate."

The letter from the governor's office also requested a compliance report on the follow-up measures taken by the varsity.

The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA), the leading teaching body of the varsity, has called upon the registrar and pro-VC to clarify the steps being taken after receiving the communication from Raj Bhavan.

Education Minister Bratya Basu had alleged on Thursday that Bose, as the chancellor of Jadavpur University, is not considering the interests of students.

