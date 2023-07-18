Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], July 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new integrated terminal building at Veer Savarkar International Airport of Port Blair will ensure easier travel to Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be a big boost for tourism.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “The new integrated terminal building at Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair, will ensure easier travel to Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This will be a big boost for tourism in particular. The building will be inaugurated tomorrow, 18th July, at 10:30 AM.”

The ‘shell-shaped’ new integrated terminal building at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair of Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The inauguration ceremony will be conducted at 10:30 am via video conferencing, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's office.

Enhancing connectivity infrastructure has been a major focus of the government. The inauguration of the New Integrated Terminal Building, built at a cost of around Rs 710 crore is expected to play a key role in boosting connectivity of the island union territory.

Rajiv Bansal, Secretary in Ministry of Civil Aviation, while talking to ANI termed the occasion a “golden day” for the people of Port Blair.

"Today is a golden day for the people of Port Blair as well as for the Ministry of Civilization, as we are in readiness to inaugurate a brand new terminal in Port Blair. This is a terminal which is having a capacity of handling 5 million passengers per annum, which is five times the capacity of the existing terminal. This is going to increase connectivity to Port Blair from various locations in India as well as abroad,” Bansal said.

He further said that this will be a huge convenience for passengers desirous of visiting the islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“We are already connected to Calcutta, Vijaywada, Chennai and Delhi, and in the coming days and weeks, we'll see more airlines, more connectivity, and more routes flying into Port Blair. This will be a huge convenience for passengers desirous of visiting the beautiful islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. And also will provide convenience for the people of Port Blair because it will give them an economic boost as this island is primarily dependent on tourism income,” Bansal added.

With a total built up area of around 40,800 square metres, the new terminal building will be capable of handling about 50 lakh passengers annually.

An apron suitable for two Boeing-767-400 and two Airbus-321 types of aircraft has also been constructed at Port Blair Airport at a cost of Rs 80 Crore, making the airport now suitable for parking of ten aircrafts at a time.

Inspired from nature, the architectural design of the airport terminal resembles a shell-shaped structure depicting sea and islands. The new airport terminal building has a number of sustainability features like Double Insulated Roofing System to reduce heat gain, skylights to provide maximum inlet of abundant natural sunlight during day time to reduce artificial light usage inside the building, LED lighting, low heat gain glazing.

Rainwater catchment in an underground water tank, on-site sewage treatment plant with 100 per cent of treated wastewater reused for landscaping and a 500 KW capacity solar power plant are some other features of the terminal building ensuring minimal negative impact on the islands’ environment.

As a gateway to the pristine islands of Andaman and Nicobar, Port Blair is a popular destination for tourists. The spacious New Integrated Terminal Building will boost air traffic and help enhance tourism in the region. It will also help create enhanced employment opportunities for the local community and give fillip to the economy of the area. (ANI)

