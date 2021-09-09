Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) A vehicle in West Bengal Labour Minister Becharam Manna's convoy met with an accident near the Manicktala-Rajabazar here on Thursday, injuring three people, police said.

Manna is safe and unhurt, they said.

Also Read | APPSC ADO Admit Card 2021 Released At appsc.gov.in; Here are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

The incident took place around 2 pm when the vehicle collided with a taxi on the busy North Kolkata stretch, a police officer said.

The injured have been admitted to hospital and their condition is stable, he added.

Also Read | World EV Day 2021: Top 4 Electric Four-Wheelers That You Can Buy in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)