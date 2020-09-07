Lucknow, Sep 7 (PTI) Vehicles worth over Rs 1 crore allegedly bought using money amassed through crime and illegal manner by an aide of gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari has been seized under the Gangster Act, the UP Government said in a statement here on Monday.

"On September 7, as many as 10 vehicles worth over Rs 1.69 crore bought by mafia Suresh Singh, an aide of Mukhtar Ansari, were seized under the Gangster Act,” the government said.

Also Read | Video of Speeding Truck Hitting Railway Crossing Near Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar District Goes Viral; People Seen Running For Their Lives.

Of the 10 vehicles, five are buses while one is a truck, the statement said.

Till now, 23 vehicles worth over Rs 3.60 crore of Suresh Singh have been seized.

Also Read | Modi Govt’s COVID-19 Containment Strategy Saved 130 Crore Indian Lives, Entire World Appreciating, Says BJP Chief JP Nadda.

Officials said Suresh Singh was a member of extortion gang, “D-34”.

"A case was registered against him on May 31 under the Gangster Act. Presently, Suresh Singh is in jail," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)