New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Congress general secretary K C Venugopal has sought the intervention of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in providing medical facilities to Kerala journalist Sidique Kappan who is being treated in the Mathura medical college.

In a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Venugopal highlighted the denial of basic human rights to Kappan who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in Mathura.

"I would like to draw your kind attention towards the severe health problems being faced by Shri Sidique Kappan, a journalist from Kerala, currently in custody under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

"It has been widely reported that after getting infected with COVID-19, he has been admitted to Mathura Medical College, Mathura, where he is facing severe health problems, compounded further by diabetes and heart issues," he said in his letter.

Venugopal said it is all the more shocking to learn that "he is being denied basic human rights as he remains handcuffed and chained to his bed making him unable to have his meals properly or even use the bathroom for the last few days".

"I would request you to intervene in this serious human right violation and to ensure humane treatment to Shri Kappan," the Congress leader said.

He said the media fraternity in Kerala and Delhi, besides his family members are seriously worried about his health and "the inhuman treatment" being meted out to him.

"I would request you to take all necessary measures to provide necessary medical facilities to him at the earliest," Venugopal said.

