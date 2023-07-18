Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 18 (PTI) Veteran Congress leader and former Defence Minister A K Antony broke down while paying homage to his comrade in arms and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy when his body was kept at 'Puthuppally House' here for the public to pay their last respects.

Antony, along with his wife Elizabeth, reached Chandy's residence here to bid adieu to his trusted lieutenant during trying times of their decades-long political career.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Threatened Again: Unidentified Caller Warns of 26/11-style Attack and Targets Prime Minister and UP Chief Minister.

As soon as they saw the mortal remains of his departed party colleague, Antony wept bitterly, failing to control his emotions.

As a mark of farewell to his closest friend of years, a heartbroken Antony rested his head on the edge of the dome over the refrigerator unit containing Chandy's remains.

Also Read | Indian, Indonesian Naval Ships to Conduct Joint Exercise in Jakarta.

Tears still rolling down his cheeks, Antony then turned to console Chandy's children, including his son Chandy Oommen, who were standing beside the coffin.

They also found comfort in embracing the veteran politician with whom they have had an avuncular relationship since their childhood.

Later, the mortal remains of Chandy, brought from Bengaluru in the afternoon, were taken to the Darbar hall of the state secretariat here, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his cabinet colleagues, leaders cutting across party lines, and the general public lined up to pay their last respects to the departed leader.

Earlier in the day, Antony turned emotional as he spoke about the demise of Chandy, who stood by him like a rock during the turbulence in the tough political waters of Kerala since the days of their student politics six decades ago.

Fondly remembering Chandy, who died at a private hospital in Bengaluru early this morning, the former Defence Minister of the country recalled his influence on his personal life as well.

"It is because of him that I have a family life," Antony, who is also a former Chief Minister, told reporters outside his residence here.

He revealed that he succumbed to the pressure from Chandy and his wife to start a family life.

"I was unmarried till the age of 45 years with no intention of tying the knot. But, Chandy and his wife kept insisting, compelling me to get married and finally, I succumbed to their wishes. His wife is the one who found my life partner and our registered marriage was at his home. So it is because of him that I have a family life," a grief-stricken Antony recalled.

"His untimely demise, therefore, is a huge loss for me, my wife, and my family," he added.

The extent of his grief writ large on his face, Antony said he does not have the words to convey what Chandy meant to him, but he was like a younger brother to him.

"Ever since our student politics days in the 1960s, he was my closest friend with whom I could share everything openly. While there may have been differences of opinions between us, we kept no secrets from each other," the former Union Defence Minister said.

Biting down the grief swelling inside him and with tears brimming his eyes, Antony said there is no replacement for Chandy, neither in his personal life, nor in the larger political scenario in Kerala.

"His death is a huge personal loss for me and I will carry this grief with me till the day I die," he said.

Regarding Chandy's political and public life, Antony said that his friend was always focused on helping the people, especially the needy, and has never turned away anyone who approached him for aid.

"Even during his prolonged illness, when he could barely speak, he was focused on helping those in need," Antony said.

He further said that Chandy's contribution to the development of Kerala and the Indian National Congress (INC) was immeasurable and cannot be forgotten easily.

"He began his political career as an activist of the Kerala Students Union (the student wing of Congress) and over the years worked hard to strengthen it, the Youth Congress, the INC and the UDF," Antony said.

Chandy died at a private hospital at 4.25 am while undergoing treatment for cancer, party sources said.

The death of the former Kerala chief minister was announced by his son, Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post.

The Kerala government announced Tuesday as a public holiday and two days' mourning as a mark of respect to the late former CM.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)