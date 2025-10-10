Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] October 10 (ANI): On the second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC), a seminar was organised today by TCGL (Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd.) at Ganpat University, in Mehsana, with the aim of making Gujarat the Adventure Tourism Hub of the country, a press release by CMO said.

Information was provided on the opportunities in the tourism sector in Gujarat, as well as its development.

Speaking about the importance of tourism and the attractions of Gujarat in the seminar, Suman Billa, Additional Secretary and Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, emphasised Adventure Tourism and Safety Laws at the national level, stating that the Union Government is providing special guidance to boost Adventure Tourism in Gujarat.

He said it is necessary to establish Gujarat as a global tourism hub by prioritising safety and quality in this sector.

He emphasised the connection between Gujarat's ancient cultural heritage and diverse terrain with Adventure Tourism.

Ms Anna Roy, Program Director and Principal Economic Advisor of NITI Aayog, stated that to further strengthen the tourism sector in Gujarat, it is essential to provide better facilities for tourists visiting the state.

She mentioned that important proposals have been prepared to promote Business Tourism in cities like Surat and Bhubaneswar. Transport, connectivity, and long-term development are crucial for the growth of the tourism sector. Furthermore, special steps are being taken to promote Eco-tourism, with a particular emphasis on environmentally friendly tourism development.

In the seminar, Prabhav Joshi, Commissioner and MD of the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL), spoke about Gujarat's tourism initiatives and investment opportunities in his welcome address, saying, 'By utilising Gujarat's potential for Adventure Tourism, we can attract international tourists.' For this, the state's strengths have been showcased through various projects and a movie presentation.

He also provided information about the steps being taken for tourism development and MoU exchanges through TCGL.

The seminar also discussed the important steps being taken in the tourism sector in Gujarat, with an emphasis on improving connectivity, promoting eco-friendly development, and enhancing business tourism. The seminar also featured B2B meetings, trade shows, and cultural events.

The conference aimed to boost industrial and tourism development in the districts of North Gujarat, which will help in realising the dream of Viksit Bharat @2047. (ANI)

