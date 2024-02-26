Ayodhya (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) Noting that the journey towards "Ram Rajya" began with the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya, the VHP on Monday called on the Hindu society to vote in the national interest, setting aside personal preferences, to elect a government that respects and protects Indian cultures and values.

The coming Lok Sabha elections is going to determine the country's future and "it is the collective responsibility of all of us to hand over to our coming generations a Bharat that is fully secure, prosperous and powerful," it said in a resolution passed at a meeting of its Central Board of Trustees and Governing Council here.

At the meeting, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) passed two resolutions -- one on the construction of the Ram temple and the second on the coming Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May.

The resolution, titled "vote in national interest and cote cent percent", read, "Bharat is the world's largest democracy. The great festival of national elections comes every five years. Voting is very important for the functioning of the democratic systems. It is our Rashtra Dharma too."

"The Board of Trustees of Vishva Hindu Parishad calls upon the Hindu society to cast its vote to serve the cause of national interest, setting aside their personal interests, caste bias, linguism, communalism and regionalism, etc. This national election is going to determine the future of Bharat.

"It is the collective responsibility of all of us to handover to our coming generations a Bharat that is fully secure, prosperous and powerful. For this work it is much essential to have a government that respects and protects the culture and values of Bharat," the resolution read.

It asked the Hindu society to consider voting as a "national duty".

"It should be ensured that the names of eligible voters are there in their electoral rolls. Do not use NOTA in the national interest. Vote with families and ensure 100% voting in every locality/village. On the polling day, the society has to be committed for 'polling first-all things next'," the resolution said.

On the resolution on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the VHP stated that after the consecration ceremony on January 22, "a new era has started" and "now the journey from Shree Ram Mandir to Ram Rajya has started".

"January 22, 2024 has become a golden date in the history of the world. On this day the whole world witnessed the glorious, successful and happy conclusion of the 496 years of battles. Along with the reclamation of Sri Ram Lalla's place of incarnation, the Hindu culture is also re-established! It is re-established that Shri Ram is Rashtra and the Rashtra is Ram," the resolution read.

"All destructive and anti-national conspiracies in this regard have been faded. The whole world was ecstatic and jubilant on this day because it felt that a new future is being created. Hindu society fought the longest struggle in the world for re-construction of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi," it stated.

The VHP saluted those who laid down their lives for the cause and expressed its gratitude to seers and leaders who advocated the cause.

The resolution also said that the present period is of optimistic and constructive change for the country.

"The whole world is looking towards Bharatiya culture with optimism because it feels that the solution to all global problems comes from Hindu culture and values. The coming era is the era of Bharat. Shri Ram Temple is becoming the catalyst for this transformation. Shri Ram Temple will perpetually and everlastingly continue to enthuse and motivate the entire humanity!" it said.

"It is our firm belief that with the grace of Shri Ramji, we all will be able to build a society that ensures the dignity and participation of women, protects, preserves and promotes environment and ecology, defeat all destructive anti-national forces and aspires for happiness of the whole world," the resolution read.

On the Ram temple, the VHP also hailed the central and Uttar Pradesh governments "for such a superb outcome of this struggle after 77 years of independence".

