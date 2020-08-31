New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) A Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) delegation on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Pakistan Embassy here, demanding to handover the idols of Hindu deities reportedly recovered from Multan court premises last week.

Citing media reports, the VHP in the memorandum addressed to Pakistan's High Commissioner to India said the idols of Hindu deities have been unearthed inside Malkhana No. 1, in Pakistan's Multan, while digging out the ground.

The delegation requested Pakistani authorities here that these idols be handed over to the Indian High Commission in Pakistan so that it could be brought back to India for worship, VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

He said the delegation was led by VHP's Delhi state president Kapil Khanna.

In the memorandum, the VHP said if Pakistan hands over these idols to India, this step will also help in building relationship and bringing harmony between the two neighbouring nations.

