Noida, Apr 30 (PTI) Alleging that "illegal" mausoleums have "grown like mushrooms" in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Saturday demanded they be removed or the organisation will launch a statewide agitation.

The right-wing outfit also demanded withdrawal of "false cases" registered against its activists and those of its youth wing Bajrang Dal.

The demands come two days after a scuffle broke out between policemen and VHP-Bajrang Dal members in Noida following an argument involving two minors from different communities. Some right-wing activists and at least five police personnel were injured in the clash, according to officials.

An FIR was lodged against 50-60 people, including one identified accused, who were booked for rioting and assaulting on-duty personnel, while several right wing activists were briefly detained at the Sector 39 police station, the officials said.

In a statement Saturday, the VHP's Meerut Zone General Secretary Raj Kamal Gupta, talking about the clashes, said the incident happened when Bajrang Dal activists were returning after giving a memorandum to the Noida Authority and Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate regarding "these mausoleums".

Some people "tried to attack VHP-Bajrang Dal workers" outside Sector 39 police station, he said.

He further alleged that people in plain clothes thrashed the activists. He also alleged that the police later said that those in plain clothes were police personnel.

"Yet an attempt was made to implicate our workers in a false case, which is highly condemnable," Gupta said, adding its tarnished the image of the Noida Police.

"It is our demand that the policeman, who has threatened to kill VHP-Bajrang Dal activists in front of the police station by pointing a gun on chest, should be arrested immediately and strict action should be taken for making false allegations on activists. Also, all cases should be withdrawn at the earliest," he said.

He said if there was any laxity in this matter, VHP-Bajrang Dal activists "would be forced into a state-wide agitation along with the entire Hindu society".

