Palwal (Haryana) [India], August 14 (ANI): The VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra that was earlier disrupted owing to clashes in Nuh would resume on August 28, a member of the Panchayat Committee Rattan Singh announced on Sunday at the Mahapanchayat organised at Pondri village in Haryana's Palwal district.

"The religious organisations have told the Panchayat that their Yatra is incomplete and they want the Yatra to resume on 28th August. The Panchayat has agreed to their demand and supported them," Ratan Singh, a Member of the panchayat said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Receives Four Calls Over Bombs Being Planted in National Capital Ahead of Independence Day.

Ratan Singh said that the Panchayat has demanded Rs 1 crore to be given to those who died in the clashes and a government job to one of their relatives. The Panchayat has also demanded Rs 50 thousand from those who are on ventilation.

Speaking to ANI, Ratan Singh said, "For those who died, the panchayat has demanded families to be given Rs 1 crore and a government job to one of the relatives. For those who are injured and on ventilation, the panchayat has demanded compensation worth Rs 50 thousand."

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rains: 257 People Died So Far; Estimated Loss Worth Over Rs 7000 Crore Occurred Since Onset of Monsoon.

The Panchayat has also called for an investigation by the NIA so that "everything becomes transparent".

"We have demanded an NIA investigation into the clashes so that everything becomes transparent," Ratan Singh said.

Speaking about the upcoming Yatra, the Panchayat member said, "Permission is usually taken before the commencement of such a Yatra. Once permission is taken, it becomes the responsibility of the police to guarantee our security."

A Mahapanchayat was organised at Pondri village in Haryana's Palwal district on Sunday, amid restrictions imposed by the local administration and police authorities in view of the recent incidents of violence in Nuh district.

Palwal Superintendent of Police Lokendra Singh, while talking to ANI, said, “Permission for the (Mahapanchayat) has been granted on several conditions." "Hate speech is prohibited. Our team will keep an eye on each and every person, and action will be taken against them for any wrongdoing,” he said.

This Mahapanchayat meeting comes two weeks after the Nuh district witnessed violence following clashes between two groups that broke out after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people—including around 20 policemen—injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

Earlier on Friday, the Haryana Government extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in the Nuh district till August 13. The order passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stated that the conditions in the district are still "critical and tense".

Meanwhile, schools and educational institutions opened on Friday in Nuh after being shut down due to incidents of violence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)