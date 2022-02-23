New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the 'Vibrant Village Programme' announced in the budget is very important for the development of our border villages.

Addressing a webinar today on the Union Budget 2022, the Prime Minister said, "The Vibrant Village Programme announced in the budget is very important for the development of our border villages."

On February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed to cover villages on the northern border under the new Vibrant Villages Programme.

Speaking further today, the Prime Minister said, "In this budget, a clear roadmap has been given by the government to achieve this lofty goal of saturation. In the budget, necessary provision has been made for every such scheme including PM Awas Yojana Gramin Sadak Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, North East connectivity, broadband connectivity of villages."

The Prime Minister highlighted that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' are the driving force behind the policy and action of our government.

The theme of the programme 'Leaving No Citizen Behind', as per the Ministry of Rural Development's press release, is aimed at bringing industry leaders, policymakers and government officials together to deliberate upon the positive impact of the budget and identify actionable strategies to collectively work towards furthering the common goal of upliftment of everyone, a saturation of each household and village, leaving no one behind.

"In order to encourage participation from all stakeholders alike during the webinar, sessions will be held on the themes of housing, potable water and LPG in every home, providing road and info-way connectivity, land governance through end-to-end digitization, a saturation of development schemes in remote and backward areas and livelihood options and access to financial services to all, especially rural women," the release read. (ANI)

