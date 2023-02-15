New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the Union Cabinet's decision on 'Vibrant Villages Programme' will be beneficial for people living in remote and border areas.

Sectors such as tourism, skill development and entrepreneurship will be among the many key focus areas, he said.

The Cabinet has approved a Rs 4,800 crore allocation for the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' (VVP), a centrally-sponsored scheme, to ensure the comprehensive development of villages along the northern border areas.

Seeking to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country, the Cabinet also approved setting up of 2 lakh Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) and dairy-fishery cooperatives in uncovered villages and panchayats over the next five years.

Modi said, "The Cabinet decision on cooperatives will transform the sector. It will enable grassroots level strengthening, creation of new dairy and fishery cooperatives. It will also focus on building synergy between schemes to ensure better outcomes."

