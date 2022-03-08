Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 8 (ANI): Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta called on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Monday, said a press release.

Vice Admiral Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-chief, Eastern Naval Command, briefed the governor on various activities of the Indian Navy in West Bengal.

Along with him, Sarbani Dasgupta, President of Navy Wives Welfare Association(NWWA) and Cmde Rituraj Sahu, VSM, Naval Officer-in-Charge, West Bengal and Sangeeta Sahu were present. (ANI)

