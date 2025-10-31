New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan on Friday addressed delegates attending the 3rd edition of the International Strategic Engagement Programme (IN-STEP) at the Vice-President's Enclave.

In a post shared on X, Vice-President of India said, "Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan addressed the delegates of the 3rd Edition of the International Strategic Engagement Programme (IN-STEP) at the Vice-President's Enclave today."

Also Read | 'If Rahul Gandhi Joins Bihar Election Campaign, NDA's Victory Is Assured in State': UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

https://x.com/VPIndia/status/1984223757469405358

"IN-STEP is an initiative that serves as a strategic dialogue platform for senior national security officers from India and friendly foreign nations. The 3rd edition of the programme features 44 delegates, including 32 international participants from 24 countries," the post further read.

Also Read | 'Waive Off Farm Loans Immediately Without Making Farmers Suffer Further': Uddhav Thackeray to BJP-Led Mahayuti Government.

Highlighting the importance of collective global cooperation, "The Vice-President said that IN-STEP brings together Global South countries to engage strategically, think globally, and act in cohesion for a better tomorrow."

Earlier today, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan paid tributes to India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary at the Vice President's enclave (Uparashtrapati Bhavan). The Vice President also administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) pledge.

Meanwhile, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday paid tribute to freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar at his memorial in Pasumpon on the 63rd guru pooja (his death anniversary) and 118th birth anniversary.

Speaking at the event, the Vice President described Muthuramalinga Thevar as a great saint who upheld high spirituality throughout his political journey. He further said that Thevar was the most trusted lieutenant of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

"Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar was the most trusted lieutenant of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. I even today believe, though I do not have any evidence with me, that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose did not die in that plane crash. The only reason was announced by Muthuramalinga Thevar that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose never died in that plane crash, and I met him. I believe his words because throughout his life, he never said even a single lie. He is a great saint. He followed high spirituality in his political journey. That is his greatness. We are proud to pay our respect to him on his birth as well as his death anniversary," VP Radhakrishnan said during the address.

Earlier, during his maiden visit to Tamil Nadu as Vice-President, Radhakrishnan offered prayers at various temples in Tiruppur.

In a post shared on X, the Vice-President of India said, "Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan offered prayers at temples in his hometown, Tiruppur, during his maiden visit to Tamil Nadu after assuming office."

Later, he attended a grand felicitation programme organised in his honour, where he received an enthusiastic welcome from the people of Tiruppur. "Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan attended a felicitation programme in his hometown, Tiruppur. He was accorded a warm welcome by the people of Tiruppur. The Vice-President expressed his gratitude to the people for their affection and support and fondly recalled the pivotal role his teachers played in shaping his life," said an X post by Vice-President of India.

Addressing the gathering, Radhakrishnan encouraged the youth to remain focused on their goals and pursue them with determination. He reminded them that ups and downs are inevitable, but emphasised that consistent efforts ultimately lead to success."He urged youngsters to pursue their goals with focus and determination, without getting distracted. He emphasised that ups and downs are a natural part of life, and only those who make consistent efforts ultimately succeed," the post read.

"Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan also highlighted Tiruppur's role as a symbol of entrepreneurship and expressed confidence that the region's exports will double in the coming years," the post further read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)