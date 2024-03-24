New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended greetings to the people on the eve of Holi on Sunday.

In a message, the Vice President said, "I extend warm greetings and good wishes to all on the joyous occasion of Holi."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: BSP Releases Second List of Nine Candidates for General Elections in Uttar Pradesh; Check Names of Candidates.

Highlighting the spirit of the festival of colours, Dhankhar said, "The Festival of Colours, Holi serves as a poignant juncture for us to rejuvenate our bonds and welcome the advent of spring. It embodies the celebration of life and the abundance of nature. Holi serves as an opportunity to reinforce our connections, let go of past grievances, and embrace new, vibrant opportunities."

"May the colours of Holi fill our lives with happiness, hope and harmony," he added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man, Two Women of Muslim Community Harassed by Holi Revellers in Bijnor; Four Nabbed After Video Goes Viral.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion.

In a post on social media platform, X, PM Modi said, "I extend my Holi wishes to all my fellow citizens of the country. May this traditional festival, ornamented with colours of affection and harmony, bring new energy and enthusiasm into all your lives."

In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad."

Holi, a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year. The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)