Bijnor (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) A man was arrested and three minors were detained on Sunday after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing a group of people, while playing with colours, harassing a man and two women of the Muslim community.

According to the Bijnor police, the incident occurred in the Dhampur police station area of the district on Saturday.

The video showed a group of people, playing with colours, stopping a motorcycle-borne man with two women riding pillion. The two women were wearing burqas.

As the motorcycle riders appealed to the group to let them pass, some men applied colour on the face of the man on the bike and one of the women sitting behind him, the video showed.

Police said the main accused, Aniruddha, was arrested and three minors were detained. They have been booked under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 509 (insulting modesty of women), and 354 (assault with intention to disrobe woman).

Investigation into the matter was underway, they said.

