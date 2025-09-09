New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday cast their votes in the Parliament to elect the 15th Vice President of India.

As the voting in the Vice Presidential election began on Tuesday morning, Union Health Minister JP Nadda also cast his ballot.

Also Read | Ambala Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Vishal Mega Mart Outlet in Haryana, Firefighting Operations Underway (Watch Videos).

Union Minister Chirag Paswan also participated in the voting.

Speaking to ANI, Chirag Paswan backed CP Radhakrishnan for the victory and hinted that several Opposition MPs are likely to vote for the NDA's candidate.

Also Read | 'RDX Planted Inside Patna Sahib Premises': Bomb Threat at Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara in Bihar Turns Out to Be Hoax.

He said, "NDA is united and we are standing in support of NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan. Many opposition MPs have also bestowed their trust upon NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan. If they hear the voice of their conscience, then NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan will win the elections by a big margin."

Pawan added that the alliance will contest the Bihar Assembly elections "unitedly" and the seat-sharing will be announced soon.

"On the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, he says, "NDA will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections unitedly. We will win the elections with an all-time high majority. The seat sharing will be announced soon," he said.

Earlier today, voting for the Vice Presidential poll began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi casting his vote.

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) MP in Rajya Sabha, HD Deve Gowda, cast his vote for the Vice Presidential poll.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also exercised his franchise along with other NDA MPs.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Pralhad Joshi cast their votes. Nitin Gadkari was seen shaking hands with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as they both arrived at the Parliament.

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, also cast his ballot. He chaired the Upper House of the Parliament in the absence of the Vice President after former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned, citing health reasons.

BJP Kangana Ranaut also took part in the voting.

NDA's CP Radhakrishnan and the joint Opposition's Sudershan Reddy are contesting against each other in the poll.

The counting of the votes will take place later in the evening. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)