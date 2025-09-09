Ambala, September 9: A major fire broke out at a Vishal Mega Mart outlet located in Haryana's Ambala district on Tuesday. Firefighting operations are underway. Fire tenders are present at the spot, and efforts are ongoing to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is not known yet. Further details on the incident are awaited. Earlier on Monday, in a tragic incident, three members of a family died after a fire broke out in their residence in the Greenfield area of Faridabad. Ambala: Vishal Mega Mart Outlet Engulfed in Fire, Videos Show Black Smoke Emanating From Blaze-Ravaged Building.

According to preliminary information, the fire reportedly started following a blast in the air conditioner's compression unit, which led to heavy smoke spreading throughout the building. Speaking to ANI, a resident of the area, Shalini, said, "We are their neighbours. We came to know that due to a blast in the AC's compression, the smoke spread in the whole building. There were four people in the house. Three have died. Police are present at the spot." Faridabad Fire: 3 Members of Family Killed in Haryana After Massive Blaze Erupts Inside Their Residence Due to Explosion in AC Compression Unit (Watch Video).

Fire at Vishal Mega Mart Outlet in Ambala

#WATCH | Haryana: Fire breaks out at a Vishal Mega Mart outlet in Ambala. Firefighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/o5Zp0Q8rVj — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025

As per the neighbours, four individuals were inside the house at the time of the incident. While three succumbed, the condition of the fourth person was yet to be confirmed.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)