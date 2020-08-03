New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Raksha Bandhan, saying the festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together.

"Many greetings to all citizens on the festival of Raksha Bandhan," the prime minister tweeted.

Naidu said the festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together.

