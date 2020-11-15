New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday condoled the death of actor Soumitra Chatterjee, saying his demise was a huge loss to the world of cinema.

The acclaimed actor died on Sunday after a 40-day battle with post-COVID ailments. He was 85.

Also Read | Sputnik V Vaccine Update: First Batch of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine to Arrive in Kanpur Medical College for Phase 2, 3 Trials.

"Deeply distressed by the passing away of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee. The versatile actor enthralled the audience with a wide range of roles for six decades. His death is a huge loss to the world of cinema," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)