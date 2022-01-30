New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday congratulated IIT Madras for bringing out science and technology magazine 'Shaastra', saying it will benefit those keen on knowing the latest developments in the world of science and innovation.

The magazine addresses a mass audience and articulates not just Indian but global trends.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Murders Brother-in-Law After Fight With Wife, Throws Body in Canal.

Supported by 50,000 alumni of IIT Madras, 'Shaastra' is intended to serve as a platform to showcase sterling achievements in science, technology and innovation in India and abroad, to enable informed conversations between industry, academia, and policymakers.

"I compliment IIT-Madras for bringing out 'Shaastra', a science and technology magazine. It is a good initiative as the magazine will not only benefit the scientific community but also those who are keen on knowing about the latest developments in the world of science and innovation," Naidu tweeted.

Also Read | Google, Facebook May Be Forced to Pay British Newspapers For Their Stories.

Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations, IIT-Delhi, said, "Shastraa is an IIT-Madras offering to the nation. As a platform for conversations to happen between students, policymakers, engineers, scientists, professors and corporate leaders of India. We hope this will become a catalyst for the country to embrace technology at all levels."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)