New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a day-long visit to West Bengal on Friday, his office said.

During the visit, the vice president will visit Tarapith, one of the revered Shaktipeeths, in Birbhum district.

He will also preside as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the 150th birth anniversary of Gaudiya Mission's founder Acharya Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad in Kolkata.

Before he was elected as Vice President, Dhankhar was the governor of West Bengal.

