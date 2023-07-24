Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) A traffic police official here on Monday accused AAP MLA from Punjab Amolak Singh of misbehaving with him after a video of an altercation between them surfaced on social media.

The legislator from Punjab's Jaitu, however, denied the allegation and charged the traffic police official with inappropriate behaviour.

It was not immediately known what led to the argument between the AAP MLA and Chandigarh traffic police sub-inspector Lakha Singh. A police official said the matter was being looked into.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanded action against the AAP MLA.

"MLA Amolak Singh's misbehaviour with Chandigarh Police personnel is a fit case for his arrest. The DGP of Chandigarh Police and the SSP of Chandigarh should send the right message to the peace-loving citizens by putting him behind bars. Let justice prevail," Bajwa tweeted.

He also shared the video on his Twitter handle.

Majithia, while referring to the incident, wondered whether such change was promised by the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

