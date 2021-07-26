Srinagar, Jul 26 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind could not visit Drass on Monday for paying homage to Kargil martyrs on the 22nd anniversary of Vijay Diwas due to bad weather, officials said here.

The President instead visited the Baramulla War memorial in north Kashmir where he laid a wreath to pay homage to the martyrs, the officials said.

In 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil. It was named 'Operation Vijay' (victory).

Kovind is also likely to visit the High Altitude Warfare School at Gulmarg after the Baramulla visit, they said.

