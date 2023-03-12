Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 12 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday greeted Xi Jinping on his re-election as the President of China.

Also Read | H3N2 Scare: Cough and Cold Cases Up by 40%, Say NCR Docotors As They Prepare for Influenza Virus.

In a tweet, Vijayan, a Marxist veteran, said the Communist nation has emerged as a prominent voice in global politics under Xi's leadership.

Also Read | Gujarat Police Booked Mother and Her Lover in Connection With Son’s Murder in Rajkot.

"Revolutionary greetings to President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the President of the People's Republic of China. It is truly commendable that China has emerged as a prominent voice in global politics. Best wishes for the continued efforts to achieve a more prosperous China," Vijayan tweeted.

China's Parliament on Friday had unanimously endorsed an unprecedented third five-year term for President Xi.

Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) as its leader in October last year, becoming the first Chinese leader after party founder Mao Zedong to continue in power beyond the two five-year terms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)