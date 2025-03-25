New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Delhi legislative assembly speaker Vijender Gupta has stated that he met with the Accountant General of Delhi regarding the various pending paras of the CAG report related to the Delhi government.

The meeting took place on March 21, which drew Gupta's attention to serious facts regarding the last ten years of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Committee on Government Undertakings (COGU) of the last assembly. Both committees did not submit any report throughout the past ten years in the previous assembly, as per the assembly speaker.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Applauds Citizens' Engagement As 'Mann Ki Baat' Inputs Pour in Ahead of March 30 Broadcast.

A statement regarding the same was released by the office of Delhi Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta.

"I would like to inform you that on March 21, 2025, the Accountant General of Delhi met me in my office and provided information regarding various pending paras of the CAG report related to the Delhi government. He drew my attention to the serious fact that, over the past ten years, neither the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) nor the Committee on Government Undertakings (COGU) of the then Assembly had submitted any reports", the official statement read.

Also Read | 'Will Not Apologise, Don't Fear This Mob': Comedian Kunal Kamra Issues First Statement After Eknath Shinde Parody Song Controversy.

"What is even more concerning is that the administrative departments have also failed to submit their Action Taken Notes (ATNs) on the CAG report's paras, which should have been presented in the Assembly within three months", the statement added.

"CAG officials conduct rigorous audits of various departments throughout the year, and only serious irregularities are included in the final report. Despite this, when the PAC or COGU takes up a matter, it is the responsibility of the concerned departments to present their Action Taken Notes in the Assembly, which the CAG Office later reviews. The failure of departments to submit ATNs is a serious lapse, as it renders the entire lengthy and detailed audit process meaningless", the statement stated.

"The Accountant General, Delhi, also mentioned that the Government of India's Expenditure Department has established a monitoring cell to track compliance, and a web-based application called the Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) has been developed for monitoring pending Action Taken Notes. This application has been developed by NIC. In January 2025, the AG, Delhi, had requested the Finance Department of the Delhi government to adopt this system in Delhi as well", the statement further said.

"I believe this is a good initiative and should be implemented in Delhi without delay. The Chief Secretary of the Delhi government must take immediate steps to implement the online APMS in Delhi for effective monitoring of actions taken on CAG reports. This is the sentiment of the House, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated. It will reduce paperwork and ensure real-time monitoring of ATN submissions. The Finance Department has been directed to present a status report by the first week of April 2025", the statement said.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in the assembly on Monday. It highlighted operational inefficiencies and financial losses, leading to criticism of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The report evaluated DTC's key operational and financial aspects, pointing to inefficiencies and areas needing improvement. It examines fleet management, revenue generation, operational sustainability, and adherence to public transport policies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)