New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Seasoned diplomat Vikram Misri has been appointed as deputy national security adviser in the national security council secretariat.

The appointment of Misri, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, came after he served as the Indian ambassador to China for nearly three years.

Misri has been appointed as the deputy NSA, officials said.

He served in various capacities at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as well as in the Prime Minister's Office.

Misri has also served in various Indian Missions in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.

The government has already appointed Pradeep Kumar Rawat as India's new envoy to China.

Misri will report to national security adviser Ajit Doval.

At present, Rajinder Khanna, Pankaj Saran and Dattatray Padsalgikar are serving as deputy NSAs.

