Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide outreach initiative aimed at informing and empowering citizens about the Central Government's flagship schemes, has made significant progress in Assam.

The Yatra successfully engaged with local communities in spreading awareness and empowering individuals with knowledge about various social welfare and development programmes.

The Yatra was successfully conducted at various Gram Panchayats in Baksa, Kokrajhar, Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Nalbari, Barpeta, Darrang, Bajali, Udalgiri and Sonitpur districts.

As the Yatra continues its journey, it will now cover the urban areas of Assam. From November 28, the Viksit Yatra will cover around 146 urban locations with the aim of bringing government schemes to the forefront. Tomorrow, the yatra is scheduled to commence at various locations in the Kamrup Metro, Dhubri, and Kokrajhar districts. In Kamrup Metro, it will start at Panbazar and Chandmari.

Under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, various Jan Bhagidari events, such as experience sharing by beneficiaries of the schemes (Meri Kahani Meri Zubani) and interaction with progressive farmers, are being conducted.

Along with the awareness of government schemes, on-the-spot services were rolled out during the Yatra, addressing the immediate needs of the community. Health camps, TB screening, anaemia screening, Ayushman card generation, PM Ujjwala new enrollment and update, and other services are also available during the programme. (ANI)

