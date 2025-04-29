New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The French Institute in India and the French Embassy in India have announced the launch of the third edition of the Villa Swagatam cross-residency programme. This programme brings together around 30 partners from France, India, Bangladesh, and, starting this year, Sri Lanka.

In South Asia, the focus is on two key themes of bilateral cooperation: literature and arts and crafts. This year, a residency for translators was also introduced.

The initiative, launched in March 2023 during a visit by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna to New Delhi, is highlighted in the roadmap adopted for the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership in July 2023.

In just two years, the programme has already supported around 50 residents, offering residencies lasting from one to three months.

"Villa Swagatam reflects a shared desire to strengthen human exchange between our countries in a meaningful and sustained manner. The French Embassy in India acts as a catalyst to foster the emergence of new creative dialogues and to deepen mutual appreciation of our respective cultures," said Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India

The deadline for French and Indian applicants for one of the network's 2025-2026 residencies is midnight (CEST) on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Villa Swagatam aims to create a community of artists and writers who will become key players in renewing the cultural dialogue between France, India, and South Asia. In the spirit of renowned cultural figures such as painter SH Raza, Nobel Prize-winning writer Rabindranath Tagore, screenwriter and author Jean-Claude Carriere, or theatre director Ariane Mnouchkine, the project aims to inspire a new generation of artists and writers.

This initiative, supported by the Institut francais, stands alongside other prestigious French programmes that seek to build international networks of artistic residencies, such as Villa Albertine in the United States, Villa Kujoyama in Japan, Casa de Velazquez in Spain, as well as Villa Medici and Le Grand Tour in Italy.

Under the programme, Indian laureates are hosted in France under the same terms since 2024. The programme relies on a network of local partner residencies for the selection and support of residents, thereby ensuring greater visibility

A network of French partners has been welcoming Indian writers and creators since September 2024.

These French institutions were selected for their excellence and recognition in their respective fields, as well as their strong commitment to international exchange.

Applications are open to any French or Indian national (regardless of current country of residence) and to any applicant who has lived in France or India for over five years (regardless of nationality).

The French Institute in India conducts the selection process in close collaboration with each partner to identify the candidate best suited to the residency's objectives.

The French Institute in India covers international flights, visa fee reimbursements and a monthly allowance to support residents with daily living expenses. The residency, which lasts between one and three months, provides accommodation, a workspace, and production support.

The French Institute in India also facilitates connections between residents and major cultural institutions in the specific countries, thereby encouraging enriching exchanges during and after the residency.

Residents dedicate a portion of their time to outreach activities, which may include open workshops, school visits, and participation in literary festivals and art fairs. (ANI)

