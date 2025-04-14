Latehar, Apr 14 (PTI) A village head was murdered in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Monday.

The body of Bal Govind Singh, the pradhan of Murgidih village, was found on Sunday evening with his throat slit.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of his murder, said Barwadih police station's officer-in-charge Radheshyam Kumar.

The knife used to slit his throat was recovered from near his body, he said.

Some people have been detained for questioning, he added.

Panchayat Secretary Atma Singh, the victim's son, said his father left home in the evening to get their cattle back home from the field.

His body was found in the night, a few metres away from the house, he said.

