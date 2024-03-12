Jammu, Mar 12 (PTI) A villager was injured critically in a blast of an abandoned mortar shell in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Tuesday, officials said.

The injured, identified as Chandail Singh, was admitted to the GMC Hospital in Jammu for treatment.

The incident took place in Chandni village in the district.

