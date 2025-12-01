Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): The newly appointed President of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, Vinay Kumar, assumed office at the Party Headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, Shimla, in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The Chief Minister, while congratulating the newly appointed President, expressed confidence that the organisation would gain further strength under his leadership. He said that a new era had begun in the Congress Party and a generational shift had taken place with a young leader taking charge of the State.

He said that a new executive committee would be formed soon and that the new team would play an important role in bringing the Congress Party back to power. He said that the State Government will fully support the newly appointed President and work with him to strengthen the party.

The Chief Minister said that one-and-a-half years ago, the BJP attempted to weaken a democratically elected party, but the people of the State gave them a fitting reply.

He emphasised that the State Government is continuously working to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant. The State is progressing in every sector and financial discipline has been ensured. He said that the economic condition of the State is steadily improving and that equitable development across all sections and regions is being ensured.

AICC In-Charge for Himachal Pradesh, Rajni Patil, also congratulated the newly appointed President and said the organisation would play a crucial role in bringing the Congress Government back to power. She lauded Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for giving a new direction to the State and appreciated the innovative initiatives undertaken by the Government. She said that she was confident that the Congress Government would return to power.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri conveyed his best wishes to the newly appointed President and said that the organisation would play a vital role in moving towards the mission of repeating the Government. He said party workers would effectively take the Government's achievements and schemes to the public.

Newly appointed President Vinay Kumar on Sunday expressed gratitude to the central and state leadership for entrusting him with this responsibility. He assured that he would fulfil his duties with utmost sincerity and dedication. He said the organisation would take the achievements of the Congress Government to every household and face every challenge with determination.

Outgoing PCC President Pratibha Singh expressed gratitude and hoped that women would be given due representation and priority in the organisation.

Speaker Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Health Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, Agriculture Minister Prof. Chander Kumar, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, AYUSH Minister Yadvinder Goma, MLAs, Mayor Surender Chauhan, Party Co-Incharges Vidit Chaudhary and Chetan Chauhan, AICC Secretary Surender Sharma, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, Vice Chairman of the State Planning Board Bhawani Singh Pathania, OSD Ritesh Kapret, Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of various Corporations and Boards, former ministers, former party presidents, former MLAs, office-bearers of frontal organizations and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

