New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Vinay M Tonse has been appointed as the managing director of the State Bank of India (SBI), according to an order by the personnel ministry said.

Tonse was working as the deputy managing director (DMD) at SBI.

Also Read | Bengal Global Business Summit 2023: Reliance Industries to Invest Additional Rs 20,000 Crore in West Bengal in 3 Years, Says Mukesh Ambani.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Tonse's appointment as the MD at SBI up to the date of his superannuation, i.e., November 30, 2025, it said.

The country's largest lender has four managing directors and one chairman.

Also Read | VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Praises Congress, Invites Rahul Gandhi for 'Honour Constitution' Mumbai Event.

FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, had in September recommended him for the post.

The post had fallen vacant after the appointment of Swaminathan Janakiraman as deputy governor of the RBI. PTI AKV

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)