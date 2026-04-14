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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar Medha Roopam on Tuesday announced a series of worker welfare measures following recent protests in Noida that turned violent, urging labourers to maintain peace and stating that "violence is not the answer."

Speaking to reporters here, Roopam said, "I thank the Chief Minister and the high-powered committee for accepting the workers' primary demand of wage increase. Furthermore, other directives have been issued, including ensuring that workers' wages are credited to their accounts before the 10th of every month."

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She added that additional benefits have been introduced to safeguard workers' rights. "Bonuses will also be paid before November of each year. Double pay will be paid for overtime work. Double pay will also be paid for working on weekly holidays. Sexual harassment committees will be formed everywhere. Women will chair these committees. Complaint boxes will also be available," she said.

Appealing for calm, the District Magistrate emphasised, "My appeal to everyone is that violence is not the answer. I urge everyone to maintain peace and order in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The call centre and control room numbers have also been released. Workers can raise their complaints there as well. We will monitor it, and we will take prompt action."

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Meanwhile, Shanmuga Sundaram MK, Principal Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, said that the government engaged with all stakeholders before finalising the measures. "We spoke with both workers and entrepreneurs... We brainstormed for about two hours and tried to strike a balance. Because the government is always inclusive, taking every section of society into account. The Chief Minister has also directed that the committee should carry out its work keeping all sections of society in mind," he said.

Earlier, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Deepak Kumar had stated that workers demanded wage hikes due to inflation and alleged that the violence was carried out by "outsiders."

The unrest erupted in the Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 of Noida, where workers protesting for higher wages clashed with police, leading to stone pelting and arson. According to police, more than 300 people have been arrested, and multiple FIRs have been registered.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an interim wage hike of around 21 per cent for workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, effective from April 1, as efforts continue to restore normalcy and address labour concerns. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)