Baksa (Assam) [India], October 15 (ANI): Violent protests erupted outside Baksa District Jail in Assam's Baksa district on Wednesday as the five accused in the Zubeen Garg death case were brought to the jail after a Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court sent them to judicial custody.

Police resorted to mild lathi charge and used tear gas shells to control the situation.

Also Read | Bhagwan Kokare Maharaj of Warkari Gurukul Arrested for Sex Assault in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, Minor Girl Alleges 'He Would Punch Me and Touch My Chest'.

Singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19 allegedly while swimming, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival.

The accused include main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg (suspended APS officer) and two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Case: Violent Protests Erupt Near Baksa Jail in Assam, Stones Pelted on Vehicles Carrying Accused; Prohibitory Order Clamped.

Demanding justice for Zubeen Garg, a large number of people gathered near Baksa district jail, and some among them started pelted stones targeting the vehicles carrying the accused.

Several people, including police personnel and journalists, were injured.

A police official from Baksa district said that the situation is tense but under control.

The Baksa district administration has imposed Section 163 BNSS to control the situation near the district jail. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)