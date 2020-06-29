Panaji, Jun 29 (PTI) With Goa reporting 54 cases on Monday which took the state's COVID-19 count to 1,251, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said his government was mulling the possibility of a jail term for those caught without masks in public.

A total of 46 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 724 active cases, as 524 have recovered and three have succumbed, an official said.

"People should wear masks while in public and maintain social distancing. I have asked police to be strict against those not wearing masks. If need be, we will increase the fine and even send offenders to jail," he told reporters.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1251, new cases: 53, deaths: 03, discharged: 524, active cases 724, Samples tested till date: 64,375.

