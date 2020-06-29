Bhubaneswar, June 29: Odisha government on Monday allowed home delivery of country-made liquor. The excise department issued a notification allowing home delivery of Out Still (OS) liquor and ENA based Country Liquor (CL) by a licensee himself or through his authorised representative. The order has come into effect from June 29. Odisha Govt Frames New Guidelines for Hospitals Following Spike in COVID-19 Cases Among Staff.

The order states, “Government allows home delivery of Out Still (OS) liquor and ENA based Country Liquor (CL) by the licensee himself or through his authorised representative with immediate effect.” However, home delivery is not allowed in containment zones. The delivery can be done between 7 am to 6 pm. India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Has Improved to 58.67%, Total 3,21,722 Patients Cured So Far, Says Health Ministry.

Odisha Government;s Order:

Odisha Govt allows home delivery of Out Still (OS) liquor & ENA based Country Liquor (CL) by licensee himself or his authorized representative (except those situated in containment zones); between 7 am to 6 pm subject to compliance of lockdown orders issued by local authorities. pic.twitter.com/pr9tw0KFvN — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

As per the order, the retailers are entitled to delivery charges of Rs. 10 per bottle/ pouch but not exceeding Rs. 50 per order. The retailers will prominently display their contact number for receiving orders. Currently, S and CL licensees have not been permitted the sale of liquor across the counter in their premises. Only home delivery of liquor is allowed in Odisha. In March this year, liquor sale was suspended in the state due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Earlier in June, the Odisha government launched a portal for home delivery of liquor. Meanwhile, Manufacturers of alcoholic beverages have urged the Odisha government to reduce the 'special COVID-19 fee' imposed on liquor from 50 percent to a reasonable rate. The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) also demanded to retailers in the state to sell such products from outlets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 08:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).