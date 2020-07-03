Thane, Jul 3 (PTI) Thane district on Friday saw a record single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as 2,207 people tested positive, with Kalyan-Dombivali accounting for 564 of them, an official said.

The district's COVID-19 count now stands at 38,594 while 46 deaths during the day, including 17 in Thane city and eight in Navi Mumbai, took the toll to 1,176, he added.

Also Read | Uber Shuts Mumbai Office, Assures to Provide High Level of Service to Its Riders in The City.

Of the 2027 cases, Kalyan Dombivali accounted for 564, Thane city 420, Mira Bhayander 276, Navi Mumbai 257, Ambernath 101, Bhiwandi 62, Badlapur 48 and Thane Rural 108, he said.

"Now Thane city has 9,950 cases, Kalyan 8,049, MBMC 3,885, NMMC 7,345, Ulhasagar 2,347, Bhiwandi 2,173, Ambernath 2,032, Badlapur 906 and Thane Rural 1,907," he said.

Also Read | Six Personnel of Ranchi Police Test COVID-19 Positive: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

"As on Friday, the death toll in Thane city was 369, KDMC 130, MBMC 152, NMMC 232, UMC 49,C 118, Ambernath 57, Badlapur 15 and Thane Rural 54," the official added.

Neighbouring Palghar reported 966 cases and five deaths during the day, taking the count to 6,732 and toll to 142, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)