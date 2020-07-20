Thane, Jul 20 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday requisitioned the services of private doctors due to the continuous rise in coronavirus cases in the city.

The order issued by TMC commissioner Vipin Sharma said services of private doctors under Maharashtra Medical Council, Mumbai will be acquired to strengthen efforts to contain the outbreak, an official said.

The order said assistant commissioners of ward committees must acquire the services of these doctors as per requirement and a list should be submitted to the civic headquarters.

