Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Visakhapatnam police conducted a raid in the city and apprehended a person involved in drug peddling while also seizing 63 LSD (Lysergic acid diethyl amide) blots from the spot.

"The City Task Force team under the supervision of K Aanand Reddy, ADCP, Special Branch, the Asst. Commissioner, Task Force A Trinad Rao along with his team and the law and order police conducted a joint raid and apprehended the accused and seized the case property from the possession of the accused and LSD 63 (Lysergic acid diethyl amide) blots along with mobile phone," said Visakhapatnam city police commissioner Ch. Srikanth.

The accused in the case was identified as Girish Teja Naidu who has been trading the synthetic drugs at Gajuwaka and surrounding areas.

As per the police, he procured the drugs online through social media platforms and sell it at higher prices.

"In continuation of a drive against Drug peddlers and drug users in Visakhapatnam City, the Task Force team have identified that the accused Girish Teja Naidu has been trading the synthetic drugs at Gajuwaka and surrounding areas. He used to procure the Drugs from his online friends over Instagram and sell the same for a higher price to his known circle. The investigation is continuing to unearth the forward and backward linkages of the accused involved in the chain," the police official added.

Srikanth further appealed to the parents to "keep a close watch on the behaviour of their children".

"Visakhapatnam City police appeal to the parents to keep a close watch on the behaviour of their children and if any abnormality and signs of depression are observed, parents should immediately take the children to professional counselling," he said.

"Parents may also avail the facility of the city police counselling centre "MARPU", where several drug-addicted children were given counselling and efforts were made to bring change in their lives," said the CP. (ANI)

