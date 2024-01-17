Badrinath (Uttarakhand) [India], January 17 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad has invited sadhus at Uttarakhand's Badrinath Dham for the January 22 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple.

On Wednesday, VHP workers handed the invite to the ceremony to the sadhus sitting in meditation at the Badrinath Dham in the cold.

Notably, several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda are among those who have received the invitation for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

On Tuesday, India's batting talisman Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma received the invite.

Apart from Kohli, world Cup-winning former India captain MS Dhoni and India's all-time great Sachin Tendulkar have also been invited to the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya commenced on January 16.

General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said Ram temple will be open for darshan for the general public from January 23.

"The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. As per tradition, gifts in 1000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On January 20 and 21 darshan will remain closed to public," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya. (ANI)

