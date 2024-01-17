Jaipur, January 17: Four students from a reputed school in Rajasthan's Jodhpur were suspended after they played porn during online classes and sent vulgar messages to the teachers. The four students of class eight also shared the link to the online class on a Telegram porn channel, inviting strangers to join and make obscene comments.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, four students of a prestigious school in Jodhpur have been suspended for hacking into online classes and streaming pornographic videos to their classmates and teachers. The incident took place between January 10 and January 14, when the school was conducting online classes for class eight students during the winter break. Rajasthan: Bhilwara Police Arrest Five, Including Three Women, for Making Obscene Videos of Man, Booked Under Honeytrap Case.

Porn Streamed During Online Class in Jodhpur:

The students also created fake accounts and sent vulgar messages to four female teachers. They shared the link to the online class on a Telegram porn channel, inviting strangers to join and make obscene comments. About 100 students, boys and girls, were part of the online class.

What School Did After Porn Was Streamed During Online Class:

The school administration was alerted by the complaints of the teachers and the students. They conducted an inquiry and identified the four culprits, who were aged between 14 and 16. They called them and their parents to the school and gave them counselling. They also suspended them from the school as per the rules. Mevaram Jain Rape Case: Two Alleged Videos of Former Congress MLA Go Viral After Woman Alleges Being Raped.

The school principal said that the incident was a result of the misuse of technology and the lack of parental supervision. He urged the parents to monitor their children’s use of mobile phones and the internet. He advised them to be aware of their children’s friends and activities. He said that this age is crucial for the children’s future, and they should not be influenced by negative things.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2024 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).