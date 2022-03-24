New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Visual artist Ishan Khosla was on Thursday awarded the Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize 2022 for designing the cover of "Kintsugi: A Novel".

Khosla was felicitated with a trophy and Rs 1 lakh cash prize at the India Habitat Centre here by the jury, which included writer and MP Shashi Tharoor, art historian Alka Pande, author Kunal Basu and director of Apeejay Surendra Group Priti Paul.

The book, published under HarperCollins 'Fourth Estate' imprint, is written by Anukriti Upadhyay.

"This award goes a long way in undoing the damage of this old adage, 'don't judge a book by its cover'. It is an honour to have been given this prestigious award, the Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize 2022 by the distinguished members of the jury," said the winning designer.

The award, now in its seventh edition, recognizes and encourages the extraordinary work of illustrators, designers and publishers throughout India.

In addition to the winning book cover, three more designers were honoured with Special Jury Awards in appreciation of their remarkable command of graphics and visual narrative.

These designers were Maithili Doshi for "Turmeric Nation", Shashi Bhushan Prasad for "The Maharaja of Jodhpur's Guns" published and Gavin Morris for "Estuary".

"'Kintsugi' is an astonishing book cover. Intricately illustrated, it conveys the superior craft of the creator and draws one's eyes into the heart of the book.

"The design has served each of the three purposes of a successful cover: ability to garner attention; imply the theme of the book, and achieve a high aesthetic standard. It has transformed the book into a precious artefact that is a pleasure to cherish and preserve," said Basu.

The evening also witnessed the announcement of the first 'Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize' in collaboration with Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre.

The special jury commissioned for the Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize includes Ambassador of Brazil to India H.E. André Corrêa do Lago, renowned architect-artist Gautam Bhatia and artist Sanjay Bhattacharya.

"Book design and aesthetics are evolving every year, celebrating originality, creativity and reflecting reality. On the occasion of Oxford Bookstore's Century in Books and to reiterate our celebration of the best in publishing we are proud to announce an important new initiative - the 'First Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize'," said Paul, director of Apeejay Surrendra Group.

