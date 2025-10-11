Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): As part of the RSS's service initiatives, NGO Vivekananda Medical Trust inaugurated a hospital named Vivekananda Diagnostics & Research Centre, at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dattatreya Hosabale, the Chief Guest and RSS Sarkaryavah, along with Dusi Ramakrishna, the Guest of Honour and RSS Sahakshtra Sangchalak. Professor Chilukuri Shanthamma, who donated the land for the hospital, was also present at the event.

During the ceremony, RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale praised the services provided by the medical trust over the past five decades. He emphasised that such services cannot be sustained without a higher purpose.

While commending the trust, Hosabale stated that today's world needs organisations like the Vivekananda Trust, which can serve selflessly.

"Vivekananda Medical Trust has been providing selfless services for five decades....."Such a long-lasting service is possible only when it is driven by a higher purpose..."What society needs today are organizations that serve selflessly," said Hosabale.

Further, Hosabale added that the RSS's mission is not merely charity, but the creation of human resources capable of giving back to society. He said society must be rebuilt morally, spiritually, and culturally.

The RSS Sarkaryavah emphasised that "Service and sacrifice are like twin siblings," and also paid tribute to late Chilukuri Subrahmanya Shastri, who was deeply committed to the RSS ideology.

In the inauguration, Hosabale emphasised that the hospital should uphold Shastri's noble ideals and serve society. The RSS also mentioned that the organisation's volunteers are involved in one lakh (100,000) service projects across India, contributing to 128 different types of service activities. He urged beneficiaries of these services to give back to society in some manner.

However, a significant concern was raised during the event. Hosbale pointed out that only 3,000 diagnostic centres have been accredited out of a total of 300,000. He emphasised the importance of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare to the public, asserting that it is a fundamental right.

Highlighting a pressing concern, he stated, "There are approximately three lakh diagnostic centers in the country, but only 3,000 of them are accredited, which is worrisome."

Later, Hosabale expressed confidence that the Vivekananda Medical Trust would accomplish this mission.

In this event, Professor Chilukuri Shanthamm expressed her desire for the research division of the Vivekananda Medical Trust to reach a standard comparable to that of the Nobel Prize.

She further emphasised the importance of a collaborative approach in research, highlighting that studies related to the Raman effect are currently being conducted in fields such as homoeopathy. Therefore, Shanthamm stated that research focused on cell-based studies would produce even more effective results.

Meanwhile, the Government of India has released the special commemorative coins and stamps to mark the 100th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

She said that the commemoratives honour a century of the RSS's service, unity, and dedication.

In a post on X on Friday, the Finance Minister's office stated, "To commemorate 100 years of the foundation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Government of India has released special commemorative coins and stamps, honouring a century of service, unity and dedication."

During the centenary celebrations, the Prime Minister praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its long-standing commitment to nation-building.

He said the RSS has helped nurture and strengthen countless lives over the years.PM Modi said, "Just as human civilisations flourish along the banks of mighty rivers, similarly, hundreds of lives have blossomed and thrived along the banks and in the flow of the RSS. Since its formation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has pursued a grand objective. That objective has been nation-building." (ANI)

