New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Supreme Court on Monday said that it will hear on July 5 plea by Siva Shankar Reddy seeking suitable clarification of the top court's earlier order so that he can effectively pursue remedies before the jurisdictional High Court in a matter relating to the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

A bench of justices Krishna Murari and Sanjay Kumar listed the matter for July 5 for further hearing.

Siva Shankar Reddy, who was PA to deceased YS Vivekananda Reddy has apprised the top court that he is the First Informant of the incident and at his instance, the case was registered.

He has sought suitable clarification of the top court order dated October 10 2022 so that he can effectively pursue remedies before the jurisdictional High Court with expediency

The applicant Siva Shankar Reddy submitted that in the above peculiar fact situation it would be just and expedient if the scope of words "any appropriate proceedings" and "the person competent in the following para of the Order dated 10.10.2022 is further clarified.

On October 10 2022, the top court issued an order whereby it said, "...However, it is observed and made clear that we have not expressed anything on the merits of the pardon granted to Accused No. 4 and as and when any appropriate proceedings are initiated by the person competent, the same may be considered in accordance with law and on its own merits."

Seeking suitable clarification of the October 10 2022 order, Siva Shankar Reddy in his plea submitted that it may please be clarified that "the appropriate proceedings" would not only include a challenge to the order dated 26.11.2021 passed by Trial Court granting pardon to one Accused Shaik Dastahgiri, but would also include challenge to the order dated 22.10.2021 granting anticipatory bail to accused both of which are facilitated by CBI firstly to avail pardon under Section 306 CrPC to Dastahgiri, and secondly to overcome mandate of Section 306(4)(b) CrPC by facilitating anticipatory bail to Dastahgiri, who was not on bail when he made application dated 21.10.2021 for seeking pardon. The applicant submits that it may also please be clarified that being the first informant, he is 'the person competent to challenge the said two Orders, the petition said.

Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of the deceased Vivekanand Reddy, has filed an impleadment application seeking that the application filed by Siva Shankar Reddy may not be decided without hearing her.

Suneetha Nareddy was represented by Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra and advocates Jesal Wahi and Anmol Kheta.

CBI took over the investigation in July 2020 on the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The case was earlier registered at Police Station Pulivendula in Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh).

A month before the General elections in 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019. (ANI)

