Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and Congress for the "appeasement" politics and said they are "encouraging infiltration only for the greed of power."

Addressing a public gathering in Kolkata, PM Modi urged people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly polls next year to get rid of infiltrators.

He said the BJP will not allow infiltrators to take away the jobs and torture women.

PM Modi also criticised the Opposition parties for attempting to dismantle the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill in Parliament, which seeks to remove the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers who are facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and have been detained for 30 consecutive days.

"We have seen that even when the Chief Minister is in jail, they run the government. This is a disrespect to the Constitution and democracy. I cannot see this happening...Whether it is a minister, Chief Minister or Prime Minister, everyone comes under the purview of this stringent law...TMC leaders tried to tear this bill apart in Parliament...They protect the corrupt..." PM Modi said.

The prime minister was addressing the people after inaugurating multiple metro railway projects in Kolkata, and emphasised that India now has the third-largest metro network in the world.

The Prime Minister said the projects showed that the government is working for the development of every city as India is moving towards becoming the third-largest economy. He said the projects reflected the government's commitment to urban development and green mobility.

"Today, when India is moving towards becoming the third largest economy, the role of Dum Dum, Kolkata, increases further... This program is a proof that today's India is working for the development of every city. Green mobility efforts are being made in every city; the number of electric charging points and electric buses is being increased... The metro network is being expanded and everyone is proud that India has the third largest metro network in the world," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the people of Kolkata for these development projects, saying, "Today once again I got the opportunity to accelerate development in West Bengal...Everyone is happy that Kolkata's public transport has progressed...I congratulate the people of Kolkata for these development projects," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi was also felicitated by Union Ministers Ravneet Singh and Shantanu Thakur. (ANI)

