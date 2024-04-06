Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 6 (ANI): Congress leader and chairman of Tamil Nadu State Minorities Welfare Board, Peter Alphonse hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning at Tamil Nadu's Thangachimadam on Saturday.

While campainging for Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)'s candidate for the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, Navaskani, the Congress leader said, "The people at the grassroots level are angry because the Narendra Modi government has been supporting a big corporate capitalist group for ten years without implementing any programs for the poor. Of course, the voters of Tamil Nadu will not fall in the deceitful net spread by Modi, nor will the fishermen of Tamil Nadu fall. We know the true nature of PM Modi. So we are not even ready to think about PM Modi's rhetoric."

"People will reject this Bharatiya Janata Party government which did not help the people of Tamil Nadu even when there was flood. People see this general election as an opportunity for that," he added.

He claimed that the NDA candidates and those of the AIADMK will be defeated in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Certainly in all 40 parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu including Puducherry, the National Democratic Alliance and the AIADMK candidates of Palaniswami who is their foot bearer will be defeated," Alphonse said.

"There will be a change of government in the middle. A great social revolution will take place. A government that celebrates social justice will be a government that celebrates economic finance. PM Modi is saying that Katchatheevu is being deliberately politicized at this time but he has a feeling that he should restore this Katchtheevu with a private soul hammer. But the prime minister, who has not taken even a single step for Kachchatheev, thinks that talking about this when he is leaving office after ten years, he may be deceiving the people of Tamil Nadu and the fishermen of Tamil Nadu," he added.

Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state.

The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. (ANI)

